Trump says Ukraine is ready for a peace deal
Kyiv • UNN
Trump said Ukraine is ready for a peace deal and the question should be addressed to russia.
Ukraine is ready to conclude a peace agreement. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during the address and dialog in Davos, reports UNN.
This question (about the conclusion of a peace agreement - ed.) should be addressed to Russia, because Ukraine is ready,
He also reiterated that the war would not have started if he had remained president of the United States.
Supplement
Trump said the administration will pursue a peace agreement between Ukraine and russia, as the world has not seen such a conflict since World War II.
Trump hopesthat China will help stop the Ukraine-Russia war. Trump spoke about this with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.