Trump says Ukraine is ready for a peace deal

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100788 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102003 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109984 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112665 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134097 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104285 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Trump says Ukraine is ready for a peace deal

Trump says Ukraine is ready for a peace deal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33194 views

Trump said Ukraine is ready for a peace deal and the question should be addressed to russia.

Ukraine is ready to conclude a peace agreement. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during the address and dialog in Davos, reports UNN.

This question (about the conclusion of a peace agreement - ed.) should be addressed to Russia, because Ukraine is ready,

- Trump said.

He also reiterated that the war would not have started if he had remained president of the United States.

Supplement

Trump said the administration will pursue a peace agreement between Ukraine and russia, as the world has not seen such a conflict since World War II.

Trump hopesthat China will help stop the Ukraine-Russia war. Trump spoke about this with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

