Trump says Ukraine is ready for a peace deal

Ukraine is ready to conclude a peace agreement. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during the address and dialog in Davos, reports UNN.

This question (about the conclusion of a peace agreement - ed.) should be addressed to Russia, because Ukraine is ready, - Trump said.

He also reiterated that the war would not have started if he had remained president of the United States.

Supplement

Trump said the administration will pursue a peace agreement between Ukraine and russia, as the world has not seen such a conflict since World War II.

Trump hopesthat China will help stop the Ukraine-Russia war. Trump spoke about this with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.