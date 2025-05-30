Trump said that Elon Musk "is not really leaving"

Despite the fact that today's press conference was advertised as a farewell to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is leaving his post as head of the US Government Efficiency Department, Donald Trump seemed to hint that he is not going anywhere. Musk, in turn, said that he will continue to be a friend and advisor to the US President. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Elon is not really going to leave, he will be rushing back and forth. This is his brainchild, he will be doing a lot of things Trump said at a joint press conference with Musk.

Trump showered praise on Musk, who was standing next to him and nodding.

He praised him as "one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever raised."

Musk also hinted that he will continue to influence the White House.

This is not the end of DOGE, it is really just the beginning. The DOGE team will only get stronger over time. I am confident that over time we will see a trillion dollars cut in waste and fraud. I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job, they will continue to do an incredible job, and I will continue to visit and be a friend and advisor to the President Musk said.

However, Trump gave Musk a farewell gift - a golden key to the White House in an embossed box.

Against the background of decision of American billionaire Elon Musk to step down as head of the US Government Efficiency Department (DOGE), a senior official in the administration of US President Donald Trump said that he will continue to work as an informal advisor to the President and may potentially attend White House meetings in the future.