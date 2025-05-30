$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 16260 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 49528 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 64469 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 62826 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100876 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 99222 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 58558 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33162 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30292 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153837 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Trump said that Elon Musk "is not really leaving"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1334 views

Elon Musk is leaving his position as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, but will continue to be an advisor to Trump. The President presented Musk with a golden key to the White House.

Trump said that Elon Musk "is not really leaving"

Despite the fact that today's press conference was advertised as a farewell to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is leaving his post as head of the US Government Efficiency Department, Donald Trump seemed to hint that he is not going anywhere. Musk, in turn, said that he will continue to be a friend and advisor to the US President. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Elon is not really going to leave, he will be rushing back and forth. This is his brainchild, he will be doing a lot of things 

Trump said at a joint press conference with Musk.

Trump showered praise on Musk, who was standing next to him and nodding.

He praised him as "one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever raised."

Musk also hinted that he will continue to influence the White House.

This is not the end of DOGE, it is really just the beginning. The DOGE team will only get stronger over time. I am confident that over time we will see a trillion dollars cut in waste and fraud. I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job, they will continue to do an incredible job, and I will continue to visit and be a friend and advisor to the President 

Musk said.

However, Trump gave Musk a farewell gift - a golden key to the White House in an embossed box.

When Musk entered Trump's orbit of influence, he began using drugs more intensively - NYT30.05.25, 19:41 • 1612 views

Addition

Against the background of decision of American billionaire Elon Musk to step down as head of the US Government Efficiency Department (DOGE), a senior official in the administration of US President Donald Trump said that he will continue to work as an informal advisor to the President and may potentially attend White House meetings in the future.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

