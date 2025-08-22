Trump said he could invite Putin to the 2026 World Cup in the US, "depending on how things develop"
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said he could invite Vladimir Putin to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the US. The decision depends on the development of events and future relations.
US President Donald Trump said he might invite dictator Vladimir Putin to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, depending on how events unfold. He stated this during a speech in the Oval Office on August 22, writes UNN.
He (Putin – ed.) may come, or he may not, depending on what happens. We have a lot of events happening over the next few weeks. But I think this is a good photo of him.
Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump expressed concern about events in Ukraine, expecting the situation to be resolved within two weeks. Earlier, a high-ranking official of his administration suggested that Ukraine would have to accept a peace agreement on Moscow's terms.