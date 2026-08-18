Trump published a map with the Strait of Hormuz marked as a "new U.S. territory"

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an image on social media on Tuesday in which the Strait of Hormuz was labeled "New U.S. Territory," UNN reports, citing CNN.

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On the map, the strategically important waterway located between Iran and Oman near the entrance to the Persian Gulf is circled, with the words "New U.S. Territory" written above it.

The president's social media post appeared a day after he said that declaring the strait U.S. territory was a "great idea."

Trump called the idea of turning the Strait of Hormuz into U.S. territory wonderful

"I mean, we control it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked what he meant last week when he said he would soon declare the strait U.S. territory.

"We control it through a blockade, and I like the idea of declaring it a territory," the president added.

The publication notes that the Strait of Hormuz has become a key bargaining chip in the war with Iran. The strategically important strait has effectively been closed by Iran since hostilities began in late February, disrupting the main route for the global supply of oil.

Experts said that neither side fully controls the waterway.