Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin: will try to organize trilateral talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Donald Trump announced his intention to organize trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin: will try to organize trilateral talks

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that a trilateral meeting of leaders could be organized. He is also convinced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be able to agree on something, UNN reports, citing Donald Trump's speech to European leaders.

Details

We will try to organize a trilateral meeting as soon as possible. I have a feeling that you and President Putin will agree on something. Ultimately, this is a decision that only President Putin, President Zelenskyy, and the people of Ukraine can make.

- stated the head of the White House.

The US President also expressed hope that the outcome of the meeting would be "very good" and expressed readiness to organize it.

"I think the outcome will be very good. I will organize a meeting with President Putin. If you want, I will join. We want to save people. We would all like an immediate ceasefire, a truce, if we are working towards a long-term peace," Trump noted.

Addition 

A multilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and European leaders, who arrived at the White House earlier today, has begun in Washington. 

Trump believes Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees

Pavlo Zinchenko

