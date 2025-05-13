Trump may "tighten the screws" on Putin's arms production - Telegraph

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15822 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39122 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40457 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91958 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55134 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115762 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117380 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87862 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64761 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63603 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Publications

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8968 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91973 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115769 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117385 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139498 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43575 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52673 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57487 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 62112 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56564 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Trump may "tighten the screws" on Putin's arms production - Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

Russia has lost access to the important mineral tantalum for weapons production due to sanctions. Now it is forced to look for workarounds, but the quality is worse.

Trump may "tighten the screws" on Putin's arms production - Telegraph

Due to foreign sanctions, Russia has lost access to important materials needed to manufacture weapons. Now it is forced to buy them in other countries. If these countries face restrictions from the West, it could further complicate the situation for Russia. This was reported by the Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, one of the important components in the manufacture of weapons for Russia is a rare mineral - tantalum. Many high-tech industries use it to make capacitors. In particular, the best Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, drones and tanks contain processors, navigation systems or radio stations with tantalum capacitors.

But most of the tantalum comes from abroad. The main suppliers are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Brazil and China. However, sanctions imposed by the United States and various European countries have reduced these supplies.

Although Russia has its own tantalum deposits, they are much smaller. Russia lacks advanced processing facilities to produce high-quality tantalum powder needed for capacitors

- reported the Ukrainian analytical group Frontelligence Insight at the beginning of this year.

In particular, analysts stressed that sanctions "actually work." However, according to the publication, after Trump came to power in the United States, the situation became more complicated due to his "chaotic and authoritarian" style of management.

Why tantalum shortage is dangerous for the Russian army

The publication notes that the Russian industry is trying to produce enough new weapons to support the country's 35-month war against Ukraine along the front line, which is almost 1,300 km long. However, Russian troops have already lost more than 15,000 units of modern armored vehicles and were forced to turn to old vehicles that they withdrew from long-term storage.

However, even these old vehicles are running out. Increasingly, Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian positions in civilian cars, vans or on foot.

The transition to unarmored vehicles and tactics has pushed average daily losses to new highs. Often, up to 2,000 Russians are killed or wounded in a single day, the publication emphasizes.

At the same time, Russians are losing control of the air in critical sectors, as Ukrainian drones outperform Russian ones in number and power.

The enemy has achieved sufficient scale and variety of its drones and has honed its tactics for their use

- said one Russian blogger. 

Against this background, the tantalum deficit is one, which is one of the factors in the reduction of arms production in Russia plays an even greater role.

Russian factories previously imported processed African, Chinese and South American tantalum from a large factory in Kazakhstan. But Kazakhstan has joined the sanctions regime, which has limited the flow of processed mineral powder.

Also, the Russians tried to buy more processed tantalum from China, but the quality was low.

According to Frontelligence, the Russian industry needs almost 800 kg of high-quality processed tantalum every month. To fulfill current contracts for new weapons in the coming months, Russian factories need more than 4.5 tons of this mineral, but current reserves are just over two tons. Russia has no ready-made solutions on where to buy the rest, according to Frontelligence.

The publication says that in order to compensate for this gap, the Russian industry could purchase more "dual-use" tantalum components - those intended for commercial products, but also suitable for weapons.

How to close the last source of tantalum for Russia

However, dual-use components, which are transferred from intermediary to intermediary and eventually supplied to Russia from countries that are not signatories to the sanctions regime, are coming in slowly - and at a higher price than Russian buyers would like. But they are really coming.

Closing this last source of tantalum should be a priority for Russia's enemies and Ukraine's friends.

Companies involved in the production or trade of tantalum powder or capacitors… should face the prospect of losing access to Western markets if they are found trading with Russia

 - called on the Ukrainian analytical group Frontelligence Insight.

However, it is equally likely that sanctions will be weakened, the publication notes, as the new Trump administration implements an extreme and sometimes strange agenda.

One of Trump's first actions was to end all foreign aid, including support for Ukraine. In the following days, Trump focused much of his energy on threatening Danish leaders in an incomprehensible attempt to annex Greenland as a US territory.

Without America's support, there is almost no prospect of introducing a stricter sanctions regime that could finally stop the flow of tantalum to Russia. By doing nothing - or, worse, by repealing existing sanctions - the US government, once the biggest enemy of the Russian arms industry, could save this industry from a tantalum famine

- stated in the publication.

Russia will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner - Zelensky12.05.25, 22:07 • 3138 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Donald Trump
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$103,194.50
S&P 500
$5,886.16
Tesla
$322.42
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,247.95
Ethereum
$2,543.90