Trump is seriously planning to make Canada the 51st US state - Trudeau

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 13447 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61975 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102031 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102166 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129168 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106115 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102549 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106016 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 13447 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122976 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129168 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152374 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3032 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106016 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111600 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138362 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140142 views
Trump is seriously planning to make Canada the 51st US state - Trudeau

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27288 views

At a private meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Trump's real intentions to annex Canada. Canadian politicians are concerned about the threat to sovereignty due to the country's rich resources.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a private meeting with Canadian business leaders that he does not consider Donald Trump's  statements about turning Canada into the "51st state of the United States" to be a joke. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg and the Toronto Star.

Details

It is noted that on Friday, February 07, Justin Trudeau spoke to dozens of business leaders and politicians who gathered in Toronto to discuss how Canada can diversify trade with the United States, given Trump's tariff threats.

According to Bloomberg , Trudeau's words were confirmed by a senior government official who wished to remain anonymous because the meeting was held behind closed doors.

They (the US - Ed.) know very well about our resources, about what we have, and they really want to be able to use them. But what Trump means is that one of the easiest ways to do that is to take over our country. And that's a real thing

- Prime Minister of Canada.

Other political leaders in Canada are also taking Trump's annexation claims seriously. British Columbia Premier David Eby said on Monday that Trump is deliberately pursuing a strategy to destroy the Canadian economy in order to force the country to become the 51st state. New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh also believes that the threat to Canada's sovereignty is real.

Canada is rich in nearly three dozen critical minerals that are essential for modern technologies such as cell phones, batteries for electric vehicles, and defense programs.

Recall

In his Christmas tweets, Trump expressed his intentions for US control over Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. He proposed that Canada become the 51st US state and criticized the current management of the Panama Canal.

Trump makes another statement about Canada: assures that the US does not need Canadian energy and cars24.01.25, 09:48 • 31118 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising