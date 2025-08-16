$41.450.06
August 15, 11:06 PM
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Trump informs Zelenskyy and European leaders about summit with Putin - dpa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1828 views

US President Donald Trump is informing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders about his summit with Putin.

Trump informs Zelenskyy and European leaders about summit with Putin - dpa

US President Donald Trump is informing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders about the summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, dpa reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

US President Donald Trump is informing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders about his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin

- government sources told dpa.

Addition

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin did not result in any agreement on resolving or suspending Moscow's war in Ukraine, although both leaders called the talks productive before heading home.

During a brief appearance before the media after an almost three-hour meeting in Alaska on Friday, the two leaders said they had made progress on unspecified issues. But, as Reuters notes, they provided no details and did not answer questions, and the usually talkative Trump ignored journalists' shouts.

Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"16.08.25, 04:33 • 62497 views

In an interview on Fox News after the summit, Trump said that after his conversation with Putin, several difficult issues remained, even though he warned that they had not reached an agreement, and, as Bloomberg notes, he shifted his attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that the settlement of the war depends on him.

"There are one or two pretty important points, but I think they can be resolved," Trump said in the interview. "It really depends on President Zelenskyy. And I would also say that European countries should get a little involved, but it depends on President Zelenskyy."

When asked what advice he would give the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied: "Make a deal, make a deal."

Julia Shramko

