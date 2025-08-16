Trump informs Zelenskyy and European leaders about summit with Putin - dpa

US President Donald Trump is informing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders about the summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, dpa reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Addition

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin did not result in any agreement on resolving or suspending Moscow's war in Ukraine, although both leaders called the talks productive before heading home.

During a brief appearance before the media after an almost three-hour meeting in Alaska on Friday, the two leaders said they had made progress on unspecified issues. But, as Reuters notes, they provided no details and did not answer questions, and the usually talkative Trump ignored journalists' shouts.

Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"

In an interview on Fox News after the summit, Trump said that after his conversation with Putin, several difficult issues remained, even though he warned that they had not reached an agreement, and, as Bloomberg notes, he shifted his attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that the settlement of the war depends on him.

"There are one or two pretty important points, but I think they can be resolved," Trump said in the interview. "It really depends on President Zelenskyy. And I would also say that European countries should get a little involved, but it depends on President Zelenskyy."

When asked what advice he would give the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied: "Make a deal, make a deal."