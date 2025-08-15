Trump: If the meeting with Putin goes badly, I'll quickly return home

US President Donald Trump said he thinks a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska will go well, and if not, Trump will quickly return home, UNN reports.

We are going to meet with President Putin in Alaska, and I think everything will go very well. And if not, we will return home very quickly - Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he will be unhappy if it does not happen today.