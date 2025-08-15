Trump: If the meeting with Putin goes badly, I'll quickly return home

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 64129 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 61593 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 98802 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 60277 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 100723 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 46717 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 76218 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 103480 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59785 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 224689 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
48%
755mm
Popular news
China warns Western companies against hoarding rare earthsAugust 15, 08:38 AM • 12315 views
Gas prices in Europe fell to this year's lows amid Trump-Putin meeting - BloombergAugust 15, 09:30 AM • 9884 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 88567 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 22666 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 16722 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 98814 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 90035 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 100731 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 130285 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 224692 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Smyrnov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 91563 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 174653 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 122229 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 138047 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 185724 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Grand Theft Auto
World War II

Trump: If the meeting with Putin goes badly, I'll quickly return home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

US President Donald Trump said that the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska will go well. He noted that he would quickly return home if it didn't.

Trump: If the meeting with Putin goes badly, I'll quickly return home

US President Donald Trump said he thinks a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska will go well, and if not, Trump will quickly return home, UNN reports.

We are going to meet with President Putin in Alaska, and I think everything will go very well. And if not, we will return home very quickly 

- Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he will be unhappy if it does not happen today.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States