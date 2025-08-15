Trump: If the meeting with Putin goes badly, I'll quickly return home
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska will go well. He noted that he would quickly return home if it didn't.
We are going to meet with President Putin in Alaska, and I think everything will go very well. And if not, we will return home very quickly
US President Donald Trump stated that he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he will be unhappy if it does not happen today.