Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverage

10:19 PM • 15128 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 32332 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 29265 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
November 18, 04:46 PM • 30509 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 38134 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 49979 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 25476 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25997 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26977 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26526 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: what the visit signifies and what the parties expectNovember 18, 06:05 PM • 6766 views
Spain to transfer 40 anti-aircraft missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine - ZelenskyyNovember 18, 06:15 PM • 4812 views
Chinese astronauts trapped in orbit after their ship was used for rescueNovember 18, 06:55 PM • 11766 views
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"Video11:06 PM • 12462 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombers02:01 AM • 9698 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 32307 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 49973 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 95619 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 125098 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 115793 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Pedro Sánchez
Jeff Bezos
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
China
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 13807 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 15955 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 34840 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 37196 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 36111 views
Technology
Social network
ATACMS
IRIS-T
Tu-95

Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

US President Donald Trump has called on the Federal Communications Commission to consider revoking the license of ABC News. He claims that journalists ask him unpleasant questions and criticize his activities, and that 97% of their materials express a negative attitude towards him.

Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverage

US President Donald Trump called on the Federal Communications Commission to consider revoking ABC News' broadcasting license. He justifies this by saying that journalists ask him unpleasant questions and criticize his activities. The American leader said this during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office, UNN reports with reference to Clash Report.

I think ABC should have its license revoked because your news is so "fake" and so wrong! We have a great commissioner, the head (of the Federal Communications Commission - ed.), who should look into this.

- said Trump.

According to the US President, ABC News materials "97% express a negative attitude towards Trump," and added that he won the election "by a huge margin." Therefore, according to the American leader, such news "obviously does not deserve trust."

During this meeting with media representatives, US President Donald Trump again commented on the situation in Ukraine, stating that he was upset that the war had dragged on longer than he had anticipated.

Trump proposes a single national standard for AI regulation19.11.25, 02:23 • 1166 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
US Elections
Donald Trump
United States