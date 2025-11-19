Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverage

US President Donald Trump called on the Federal Communications Commission to consider revoking ABC News' broadcasting license. He justifies this by saying that journalists ask him unpleasant questions and criticize his activities. The American leader said this during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office, UNN reports with reference to Clash Report.

I think ABC should have its license revoked because your news is so "fake" and so wrong! We have a great commissioner, the head (of the Federal Communications Commission - ed.), who should look into this. - said Trump.

According to the US President, ABC News materials "97% express a negative attitude towards Trump," and added that he won the election "by a huge margin." Therefore, according to the American leader, such news "obviously does not deserve trust."

