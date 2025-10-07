Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner

One of the most important events of the year in the United States is overshadowed by scandal, after US President Donald Trump criticized the NFL's (North American professional league) decision to involve Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show (the final game of the season).

UNN reports with reference to Agence France-Presse.

Details

The choice of Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican who criticizes Trump's immigration policy, as the Super Bowl headliner is clearly not to the liking of the White House chief.

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump recently stated that he had "never heard" of Bad Bunny. But he also added the following:

I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing this — it's kind of crazy. They're blaming some promoter they hired to pick the entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous. - Trump said in a conversation with popular host Greg Kelly.

Reference

Bad Bunny will be the first Latin American artist to perform solo at the Super Bowl. It is worth noting that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (the artist's real name) is already one of the most famous in modern times. The musician has won more than 60 awards, including three Grammys. It is estimated that tens of millions of people listen to him on Spotify.

By the way, the Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter has already responded to Donald Trump's supporters who criticize his participation in the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. He did this during a monologue on the satirical comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

I'm looking forward to performing at the Super Bowl, and I know my music fans around the world are looking forward to it too. - Bad Bunny stated.

Recall

Donald Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski stated that US immigration police (ICE) will be present at the show of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny during Super Bowl 2026.