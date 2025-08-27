$41.400.03
Publications
Exclusives
Trump convinced Orban to reconsider his position on Ukraine's accession to the EU - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1846 views

After a call from Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reduced his resistance to Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Diplomats hope for a breakthrough on Ukraine's accession in the coming months.

Trump convinced Orban to reconsider his position on Ukraine's accession to the EU - Politico

Following a call from United States President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reduced his opposition to Ukraine's future accession to the European Union. This was reported in a Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

"The fact that US President Donald Trump convinced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who opposes Ukraine's EU membership but expressed readiness to support Moldova's membership, to drop his objections to Kyiv's accession to the bloc, changed the dynamic of the situation," one diplomat told Politico.

The article states that decisions could be made in "the coming days or weeks." Two diplomats, commenting to Politico, also expressed hope that in the coming months, given the pressure on Budapest, it will be possible to break the deadlock regarding Ukraine's accession.

The publication reminds that it is Prime Minister Orbán who is blocking Ukraine's future EU membership, so Kyiv hopes that Trump's pressure can force the Hungarian leader to change his opposition.

"Now he has the opportunity to soften his anti-Ukrainian stance," one diplomat noted.

Politico also noted that it is common for Orbán to change his rhetoric.

"It's not the first time Orbán has changed his tune. In fact, one could argue that he is a master at it, especially in the context of the EU," the publication writes.

Addition

As reported, US President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to find out why he is blocking Ukraine's EU accession talks. European leaders asked Trump to use his influence on Orbán.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Moldova
Kyiv