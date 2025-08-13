$41.430.02
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 10083 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 21836 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 15783 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 27621 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 43545 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 30411 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 61027 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 82443 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52219 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 94933 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump confirmed plans to talk with European leaders "soon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Donald Trump announced upcoming talks with European leaders. He described them as “great people” who are eager to reach an agreement.

Trump confirmed plans to talk with European leaders "soon"

US President Donald Trump announced that he would have a conversation with European leaders "soon," amid reports of planned talks on Wednesday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with the American president, writes UNN.

I will be speaking with European leaders soon. They are great people who want to see a deal done

- Trump wrote on Wednesday on Truth Social.

Addition

Zelenskyy and European leaders, as reported, will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump