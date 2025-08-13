Trump confirmed plans to talk with European leaders "soon"

US President Donald Trump announced that he would have a conversation with European leaders "soon," amid reports of planned talks on Wednesday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with the American president, writes UNN.

I will be speaking with European leaders soon. They are great people who want to see a deal done - Trump wrote on Wednesday on Truth Social.

Addition

Zelenskyy and European leaders, as reported, will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.