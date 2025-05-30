Trump called Zelensky very stubborn and again stated that he was disappointed with the Russian strikes on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that not only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is stubborn, but also Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

By the way, this is not my war. I just want to solve the problem for people. It wouldn't have happened if I were president... - Trump said.

The journalist noted that he and his team are dealing with a very stubborn Vladimir Putin, to which Trump added: "Not only Putin, Zelensky is also very stubborn."

However, Trump ignored the question of who Putin is for him - a good or a bad guy, and began to say that he went through "many things" with him.

Trump also commented on the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine.

I was very surprised that rockets were launched at cities like Kyiv during negotiations, which I thought were possibly very close to completion. We were going to solve the problem, and then suddenly rockets were fired at several cities, and people died...I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed - Zelensky said.

Trump disappointed with Putin's actions during ceasefire negotiations

The other day, Trump stated that within two weeks he will assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed disappointment at the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, which are taking place "in the midst of what you might call negotiations".