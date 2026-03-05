US President called Spain a "loser" and "very hostile to NATO"

$43.720.26
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 21206 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 43790 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 33956 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 34375 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 53601 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 23308 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46627 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 76784 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97882 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 83258 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 60938 views
Fico and Zelenskyy meeting - Slovak Prime Minister voiced a conditionMarch 5, 10:15 AM • 7066 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 20856 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 33236 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 32237 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 6784 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 33342 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
11:33 AM • 53601 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 61019 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 68546 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 1642 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 20922 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 36898 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 52270 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 55259 views
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

US President called Spain a "loser" and "very hostile to NATO"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Donald Trump again criticized Spain, calling it a "loser" and "very hostile to NATO." He also expressed disappointment with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

US President Donald Trump, in a telephone interview on Thursday, again criticized Spain, accusing the European country of being a "loser" and "very hostile to NATO," and reiterating his disappointment with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

"We have a lot of winners, but Spain is a loser, and Great Britain is very disappointing," Trump told The New York Post. "Very hostile to NATO," Trump added about Spain, then complained that the country was not meeting the alliance's defense spending targets.

"Not a team player, and we're not going to be a team player with Spain either," Trump added.

Additionally

After the president threatened Spain with a trade embargo earlier this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Spain had agreed to cooperate with a US military mission against Iran – an assessment Spain vehemently denied.

"Regarding Spain, I think they clearly heard the president's message yesterday, and, as far as I know, in the last few hours they have agreed to cooperate with the American military," Leavitt told reporters at a White House briefing on Wednesday.

White House claims Spain agrees to strikes on Iran, Madrid denies it - Politico05.03.26, 09:59 • 5328 views

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares denied this in an interview with a local radio station: "Our position has not changed."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World