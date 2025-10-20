Trump announced the existence of a secret weapon he had been working on for four years

US President Donald Trump stated that he possesses weapons whose existence most people are unaware of, and work on their creation began four years ago, writes UNN.

Details

We have weapons that people don't even know about. I started developing them four years ago - said Trump.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that some European leaders themselves wish to appeal to Donald Trump with a request to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. He emphasized that the issue is not only the availability of weapons but also their use for military purposes and coordination.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US President noted that war is unpredictable, and Ukraine still has a chance to win. He added that while it is possible, he does not think it will happen.