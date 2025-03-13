Trump and Putin talks: time not yet determined, but a meeting with Witcoff will take place today
The telephone conversation between Trump and Putin has not yet been agreed upon, but the meeting of the President of the Russian Federation with the US Special Envoy Steve Witcoff will take place on Thursday evening in a closed format.
The telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been agreed upon for today. However, a meeting with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will take place on Thursday evening in a closed format.
This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
The telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will not take place on Thursday. This was announced by Russian President's aide Yuriy Ushakov. He also did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between the Russian dictator and US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
According to Russian media, Ushakov reported the following about plans for a meeting with a US representative on Thursday:
The meeting between Witkoff and President Vladimir Putin will begin tonight in a closed format
Putin's representative stated that Russia strives for a peaceful settlement that takes into account its interests. Ushakov did not rule out that Putin would speak out about the ceasefire proposal.
