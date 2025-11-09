Trump administration introduces new visa rules: denial due to illness and old age

The administration of US President Donald Trump has introduced new instructions for consulates and embassies, according to which visas may not be granted for "special" reasons. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

It is noted that the administration of US President Donald Trump has ordered embassy and consulate staff not to issue visas to elderly immigrants and individuals with certain medical conditions, including diabetes and obesity.

The applicant's health condition must be taken into account. Certain diseases, including cardiovascular, respiratory, oncological, diabetes, metabolic disorders, neurological and mental disorders, may require treatment costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. - the message says.

About 10% of the world's population suffers from diabetes. Cardiovascular diseases are also widespread and are one of the main causes of mortality in the world.

The cable also states that visa officers should consider other conditions, such as obesity, which, it is noted, can cause asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure, when assessing whether an immigrant may become a "burden" on society, and, accordingly, may be denied entry to the United States.

The new guidelines significantly expand the capabilities of visa officers when evaluating applicants.

They are instructed to find out whether the candidate has the funds to pay for medical care, and on this basis to decide whether to issue a visa.

Experts note that such rules may complicate entry to the United States for a significant part of elderly people and people with chronic diseases.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing a fee of $100,000 for processing applications for non-immigrant H-1B work visas. This proclamation restricts the entry of foreigners if their petition is not accompanied by the specified payment, in order to prevent abuse.

Portugal revokes temporary protection for Belarusians who lived in Ukraine and left after the war began