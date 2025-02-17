Trump administration bans actress Julianne Moore's children's book in a number of schools

The administration of US President Donald Trump has banned the 2007 children's book Freckleface Strawberry by American actress and writer Julianne Moore from schools that are part of educational institutions under the control of the Ministry of Defense. She announced this on Instagram, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

It came as a great shock to me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, was banned by the Trump administration from schools run by the Department of Defense - Moore said in her post.

"Freckleface Strawberry" is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who doesn't like her freckles, but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different, "just like everyone else." This is a book I wrote for my children and for other children to remind them that we all struggle, but we are united by our humanity and our community," the actress said.

In particular, the book "Freckleface Strawberry" says the following: "If you have freckles, you might want to try this:

1) Make them disappear. Unless scrubbing doesn't help.

2) Disguise them. Unless your mom yells at you for using a marker.

3) Disappear. Uh, where did you go? Oh, there you are. There's one more thing you can do:

4) LIVE WITH THEM! Because, in the end, what makes you different also makes you YOU. From acclaimed actress Julianne Moore and award-winning illustrator LeUyen Pham, a delightful story about a little girl who is different... just like everyone else.

According to media reports, Julianne Moore is a graduate of the Frankfurt American High School, which is part of the educational institutions controlled by the US Department of Defense. She is also the daughter of a Vietnam veteran. Therefore, she is particularly upset that "kids like me, who grew up with parents in the military and who attend a [DoDEA] school, will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experiences are so similar to their own.

Moore also expressed her surprise and concern about the ban of her book by the US government, noting that she never expected to see such a situation in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right. She is not impressed that there could be anything so controversial in the book that would warrant its ban.

