“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40384 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69394 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115978 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100744 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112927 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152427 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66668 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109159 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81038 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46960 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103751 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115976 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143156 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74446 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133945 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135829 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164134 views
Trump administration bans actress Julianne Moore's children's book in a number of schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27925 views

The children's book Freckleface Strawberry by actress Julianne Moore has been banned from US Department of Defense schools. The book tells the story of a girl who learns to accept her freckles.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has banned the 2007 children's book Freckleface Strawberry by American actress and writer Julianne Moore from schools that are part of educational institutions under the control of the Ministry of Defense. She announced this on Instagram, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

It came as a great shock to me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, was banned by the Trump administration from schools run by the Department of Defense 

- Moore said in her post.

"Freckleface Strawberry" is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who doesn't like her freckles, but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different, "just like everyone else." This is a book I wrote for my children and for other children to remind them that we all struggle, but we are united by our humanity and our community," the actress said.

Sharon Stone accuses "ignorant" men of Trump's victory27.11.24, 20:43 • 23903 views

In particular, the book "Freckleface Strawberry" says the following: "If you have freckles, you might want to try this: 

1) Make them disappear. Unless scrubbing doesn't help. 

2) Disguise them. Unless your mom yells at you for using a marker. 

3) Disappear. Uh, where did you go? Oh, there you are. There's one more thing you can do: 

4) LIVE WITH THEM! Because, in the end, what makes you different also makes you YOU. From acclaimed actress Julianne Moore and award-winning illustrator LeUyen Pham, a delightful story about a little girl who is different... just like everyone else.

According to media reports, Julianne Moore is a graduate of the Frankfurt American High School, which is part of the educational institutions controlled by the US Department of Defense. She is also the daughter of a Vietnam veteran. Therefore, she is particularly upset that "kids like me, who grew up with parents in the military and who attend a [DoDEA] school, will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experiences are so similar to their own.

Moore also expressed her surprise and concern about the ban of her book by the US government, noting that she never expected to see such a situation in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right. She is not impressed that there could be anything so controversial in the book that would warrant its ban.

XIII Book Arsenal in Kyiv: when will it start and what are the organizers preparing05.02.25, 15:24 • 42948 views

Alina Volianska

Contact us about advertising