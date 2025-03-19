Tried to blow up police officers in Dnipropetrovsk region: an agent of the Russian Federation was detained
Kyiv • UNN
An agent of the Russian Federation tried to blow up police officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region by planting explosives in the building. The SBU detained a 25-year-old злочинник, who received the task through Telegram.
The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted another attempt by Russian special services to carry out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian law enforcement officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by the SBU, writes UNN.
Details
The bomber planted explosives in an abandoned building, then called 102 and reported that he had allegedly found a person there without signs of life. The order of the Russian Federation was carried out by a 25-year-old unemployed man from the Pavlograd district, who was recruited by the occupiers through a Telegram channel to search for "easy money." He was detained "red-handed" when he arrived at the scene of the planned terrorist attack and hid explosives among the garbage in the building.
A homemade explosive device was found at the scene, which the man equipped with two combat grenades and a remote-controlled detonator. It was immediately neutralized by specialists.
For his "work", the perpetrator was to receive a reward from the occupiers to his own crypto wallet.
The perpetrator received a suspicion from the SBU investigators under Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act) and is in custody. He faces up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property, the report says.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the SBU detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Zaporizhzhia who was making homemade explosive devices for terrorist attacks. The perpetrator turned out to be a local resident with a drug addiction.