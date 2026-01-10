Transparency International warned of the collapse of representative democracy in Georgia if opposition parties are banned

If the constitutional lawsuit to ban the largest opposition parties succeeds, any elections in Georgia will lose their real meaning, and the system of representative democracy will be on the verge of collapse. This is stated in the legal opinion of the non-governmental organization Transparency International Georgia (TI Georgia), reports UNN.

Details

The NGO believes that the complaint prepared by the ruling party "Georgian Dream" contradicts both the position of the Constitutional Court on the role of political parties in ensuring political pluralism and the established practice of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), the principles of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the recommendations of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"The ban on a political party is permissible only as an extreme measure – exclusively in cases where its activities pose an immediate and real threat to democracy and when this threat cannot be eliminated by other, less radical means," TI Georgia emphasizes.

The organization indicates that the lawsuit is based on the conclusions of a parliamentary commission that investigated alleged crimes of the opposition, including the United National Movement party during its time in power. However, according to TI Georgia, this report has no legal force and cannot be considered as evidence.

The NGO claims that the commission was created by "Georgian Dream" in violation of the Constitution and parliamentary regulations, as the representation of the opposition in it was ensured at the expense of political forces loyal to the ruling party.

Additionally

On October 31, 2025, "Georgian Dream" appealed to the Constitutional Court with a demand to declare unconstitutional the "United National Movement," "Coalition for Change," and "Strong Georgia" – the three most popular opposition forces in the country, which consistently criticize the current government and refuse to cooperate with it.

In parallel, the parliament controlled by "Georgian Dream" adopted a law that provides for a lifetime ban on political activity for members of parties declared unconstitutional.

In addition, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of the most prominent opposition politicians. Some of them face up to 15 years in prison on charges of assisting a foreign state in "hostile activities."