January 9, 08:32 PM • 15142 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 31688 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 31148 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 31163 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 26047 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21543 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 15657 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13846 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 10085 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13639 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Transparency International warned of the collapse of representative democracy in Georgia if opposition parties are banned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The NGO believes that the complaint prepared by the ruling Georgian Dream party contradicts both the Constitutional Court's position on the role of political parties in ensuring political pluralism and the established practice of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), the principles of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the recommendations of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Transparency International warned of the collapse of representative democracy in Georgia if opposition parties are banned

If the constitutional lawsuit to ban the largest opposition parties succeeds, any elections in Georgia will lose their real meaning, and the system of representative democracy will be on the verge of collapse. This is stated in the legal opinion of the non-governmental organization Transparency International Georgia (TI Georgia), reports UNN.

Details

The NGO believes that the complaint prepared by the ruling party "Georgian Dream" contradicts both the position of the Constitutional Court on the role of political parties in ensuring political pluralism and the established practice of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), the principles of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the recommendations of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"The ban on a political party is permissible only as an extreme measure – exclusively in cases where its activities pose an immediate and real threat to democracy and when this threat cannot be eliminated by other, less radical means," TI Georgia emphasizes.

The organization indicates that the lawsuit is based on the conclusions of a parliamentary commission that investigated alleged crimes of the opposition, including the United National Movement party during its time in power. However, according to TI Georgia, this report has no legal force and cannot be considered as evidence.

The NGO claims that the commission was created by "Georgian Dream" in violation of the Constitution and parliamentary regulations, as the representation of the opposition in it was ensured at the expense of political forces loyal to the ruling party.

"Five minutes to dictatorship": Georgia rapidly turns away from Western course – Reuters18.11.25, 17:58 • 4307 views

Additionally

On October 31, 2025, "Georgian Dream" appealed to the Constitutional Court with a demand to declare unconstitutional the "United National Movement," "Coalition for Change," and "Strong Georgia" – the three most popular opposition forces in the country, which consistently criticize the current government and refuse to cooperate with it.

In parallel, the parliament controlled by "Georgian Dream" adopted a law that provides for a lifetime ban on political activity for members of parties declared unconstitutional.

In addition, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of the most prominent opposition politicians. Some of them face up to 15 years in prison on charges of assisting a foreign state in "hostile activities."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Life imprisonment
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Georgian Dream
Georgia