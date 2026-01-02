Transcarpathian rescuers warn of snow avalanches in the mountains on January 2-4

In Zakarpattia, rescuers warned of the danger of avalanches in the mountains on January 2-4 - a low avalanche danger (level I) is announced in the highlands of the eastern part of Zakarpattia Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

On steep slopes, medium-danger avalanches are possible - especially if there is an additional load: active movement of people, skiers or equipment.

Rescuers warned tourists about the dangers and urged them to be careful in the mountains during this period.

Recall

On January 2, snow fell in five regions of Ukraine, up to 8 cm in some places. Roads are snow-covered in two regions, but traffic on state roads is ensured. 454 units of special equipment and 550 employees are involved in clearing the roads.