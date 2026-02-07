$43.140.00
Tragedy at an Indian fair: amusement ride collapse kills police officer, numerous injured, incident caught on video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

At a fair in India, the "Tsunami" amusement ride collapsed, killing a police officer who was trying to save people. 13 people were injured, and authorities are investigating the incident.

A tragic accident occurred at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries. During the operation of the "Tsunami" ride, the structure failed to withstand the load and collapsed to the ground with visitors, and the moment of the disaster was captured by eyewitness cameras. This was reported by India Today, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the incident, police inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was on duty and was the first to rush to rescue people, died. When the swing began to tilt, the officer tried to help visitors leave the dangerous area, but a heavy part of the structure broke off and inflicted fatal head injuries on him. The policeman died in the hospital shortly before his planned retirement in March.

In total, 13 people sustained injuries of varying severity during the accident. Among the injured are both ride passengers and fair staff, including the operator of one of the stalls, on whom metal debris fell. All injured were urgently hospitalized at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital.

Causes of the accident and government reaction

Preliminary investigation indicates a technical malfunction: due to a bearing failure in the ride's motor, one of the support columns could not withstand the rotational speed and broke. The fair administration and local authorities have begun inspecting all other entertainment facilities on the event grounds.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed condolences to the family of the deceased officer and assured that the state would cover all medical expenses for the injured.

Tragedy in Nepal: Wedding guest bus plunges into gorge, at least 13 dead and dozens injured06.02.26, 12:01 • 4190 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
India