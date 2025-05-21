Tortured a pensioner for "witchcraft": a couple was convicted in Khmelnytskyi region

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a couple from Shepetivka were convicted of torturing a 68-year-old neighbor. This is reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, a 27-year-old local resident and his 35-year-old accomplice were found guilty of torture, threats of murder, kidnapping and illegal entry into a home.

The man was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

The woman received 5 years of imprisonment with a probationary period of two years.

In June last year, the accomplices, while intoxicated, visited the house of a 68-year-old neighbor and began to break down the door. They accused the woman of performing witchcraft rituals, beat her, strangled her, threatened her with murder and inflicted several stab wounds. After the victim lost consciousness, the attackers dragged her outside and put her in the trunk of the car. They planned to take her to a forest belt and continue the torture - the prosecutor's office says.

The crime was stopped by law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene.

