Top KCSA official exposed and served with a notice of suspicion for fake disability

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96543 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107386 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103610 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53126 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118661 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58892 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113280 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29689 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156382 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23812 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27295 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118661 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140035 views
Actual
Top KCSA official exposed and served with a notice of suspicion for fake disability

Top KCSA official exposed and served with a notice of suspicion for fake disability

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35538 views

The first deputy director of the KCSA department forged medical documents to obtain a 2nd disability group. The official illegally received a “reservation” from the draft and 170 thousand hryvnias of social benefits.

The first deputy director of one of KCSA's departments is suspected of unreasonably obtaining a disability group 2. During 2023-2024, he illegally received UAH 170 thousand in compensation for allegedly "partial loss of legal capacity. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

As UNN has learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, this is the first deputy director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the KCSA executive body, Oleksandr Yastrubenko.

The Security Service and the National Police have exposed another scheme to evade mobilization in the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). According to the case, the first deputy director of one of the KCSA departments is suspected of unreasonably obtaining a 2nd disability group,

- the statement said.

Reportedly, this certificate allowed him to receive a "reservation" from the draft, as well as regular social benefits from the state, which are provided for this disability group.

In particular, during 2023-2024, he illegally received UAH 170 thousand in compensation for allegedly "partial loss of legal capacity,

- the SBU informs.

According to the investigation, in order to register a fictitious disability, the official personally falsified medical research data, in particular, "worsened" the echocardiography results, which allegedly indicated a serious cardiovascular disease.

The offender then handed over the forgery to one of the city hospitals in Kyiv, which became the basis for sending the conclusion to the MSEC. During the investigation, the SBU uncovered materials proving the fake nature of the documents he submitted.

Currently, the KCSA official has been served a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 3, 4 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps),

- The SBU states.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 5 years in prison.

The SBU notes that it is also checking information about the possible involvement of other officials in the "scheme".

Director of Veteran Policy Department at KCSA Svitlyi received a fake disability to avoid conscription27.12.24, 15:45 • 17938 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising