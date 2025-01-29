Top KCSA official exposed and served with a notice of suspicion for fake disability

The first deputy director of one of KCSA's departments is suspected of unreasonably obtaining a disability group 2. During 2023-2024, he illegally received UAH 170 thousand in compensation for allegedly "partial loss of legal capacity. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

As UNN has learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, this is the first deputy director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the KCSA executive body, Oleksandr Yastrubenko.

The Security Service and the National Police have exposed another scheme to evade mobilization in the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). According to the case, the first deputy director of one of the KCSA departments is suspected of unreasonably obtaining a 2nd disability group, - the statement said.

Reportedly, this certificate allowed him to receive a "reservation" from the draft, as well as regular social benefits from the state, which are provided for this disability group.

In particular, during 2023-2024, he illegally received UAH 170 thousand in compensation for allegedly "partial loss of legal capacity, - the SBU informs.

According to the investigation, in order to register a fictitious disability, the official personally falsified medical research data, in particular, "worsened" the echocardiography results, which allegedly indicated a serious cardiovascular disease.

The offender then handed over the forgery to one of the city hospitals in Kyiv, which became the basis for sending the conclusion to the MSEC. During the investigation, the SBU uncovered materials proving the fake nature of the documents he submitted.

Currently, the KCSA official has been served a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 3, 4 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps), - The SBU states.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 5 years in prison.

The SBU notes that it is also checking information about the possible involvement of other officials in the "scheme".

