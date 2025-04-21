Tomorrow Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe: +20+26 degrees expected

Tomorrow, April 22, dry and warm weather is expected throughout Ukraine, with the thermometer reaching +20+26 degrees in most areas, while it will remain somewhat cool at night. Synoptic Natalka Didenko reported this, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe - +20+26 degrees are expected during the day. It's still cool at night, so it's fresh in homes as well - writes the synoptic.

According to the synoptic, on April 22, rain is likely only in Crimea, in the southeast, in Transcarpathia, and around the Carpathians. The rest of the territory will be mostly dry and sunny. The same weather will persist in the coming days.

The weather in the capital will also be sunny tomorrow, with a comfortable +24 degrees predicted on the thermometer.

"This week, many Ukrainians will tidy up cemeteries, especially on Saturday, before the leading Sunday. Therefore, I warn that precisely on Saturday, a cold atmospheric front will approach us, bringing rain and a decrease in air temperature, except for the south and east, to +12+18 degrees," Didenko warns.

On Sunday, the weather will improve. On April 27, atmospheric fronts will be pushed out of Ukraine by an anticyclone, so it will be dry everywhere, even sunny, but cool.

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28