Tomorrow Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe: +20+26 degrees expected

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

Pope Francis has died

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Tomorrow Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe: +20+26 degrees expected

Kyiv

Tomorrow, forecasters predict warming in Ukraine up to +20+26 degrees Celsius. The country will be one of the warmest in Europe, with mostly dry and sunny weather expected.

Tomorrow Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe: +20+26 degrees expected

Tomorrow, April 22, dry and warm weather is expected throughout Ukraine, with the thermometer reaching +20+26 degrees in most areas, while it will remain somewhat cool at night. Synoptic Natalka Didenko reported this, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe - +20+26 degrees are expected during the day. It's still cool at night, so it's fresh in homes as well

- writes the synoptic.

According to the synoptic, on April 22, rain is likely only in Crimea, in the southeast, in Transcarpathia, and around the Carpathians. The rest of the territory will be mostly dry and sunny. The same weather will persist in the coming days.

The weather in the capital will also be sunny tomorrow, with a comfortable +24 degrees predicted on the thermometer.

"This week, many Ukrainians will tidy up cemeteries, especially on Saturday, before the leading Sunday. Therefore, I warn that precisely on Saturday, a cold atmospheric front will approach us, bringing rain and a decrease in air temperature, except for the south and east, to +12+18 degrees," Didenko warns.

On Sunday, the weather will improve. On April 27, atmospheric fronts will be pushed out of Ukraine by an anticyclone, so it will be dry everywhere, even sunny, but cool.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
