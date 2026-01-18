Tomorrow, the High Anti-Corruption Court will hold a hearing in the Tymoshenko case

Tomorrow, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine will hold another court hearing in the case of the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, UNN reports with reference to the party's press service.

On Monday, January 19, another court hearing in the case of "NABU vs. Yulia Tymoshenko" will take place in the premises of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. - the party reported.

The meeting will begin at 9:00 AM.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court set a precautionary measure for the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, in the form of bail of UAH 33.28 million, while the prosecution requested bail of UAH 50 million.

Additionally

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a precautionary measure in the form of bail of UAH 50 million to the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP notified the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada of suspicion on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).