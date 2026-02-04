$43.190.22
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

On February 5, hourly power outage schedules and capacity restrictions will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. This is a consequence of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine - hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 5, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out 217 attacks on Ukraine's energy sector - Svyrydenko04.02.26, 15:40 • 2178 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine