Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine - hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 5, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

