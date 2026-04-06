Tomorrow in Ukraine, schedules will only apply to industry

Tomorrow, only industrial power restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Tomorrow, April 7, from 07:00 to 11:00, power curtailment schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

As Ukrenergo noted, the reason for applying the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Please use electricity sparingly! - the company summarized.

Slavutych left without electricity due to Russian attack on energy infrastructure