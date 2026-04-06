Tomorrow in Ukraine, schedules will only apply to industry
Kyiv • UNN
Restrictions for industrial consumers will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine from 07:00 to 11:00. The reason for this is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, only industrial power restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.
Tomorrow, April 7, from 07:00 to 11:00, power curtailment schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
As Ukrenergo noted, the reason for applying the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Please use electricity sparingly!
Slavutych left without electricity due to Russian attack on energy infrastructure06.04.26, 08:26 • 4302 views