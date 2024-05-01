To prevent mining in nature reserves: Ukraine will develop a mechanism

Ukraine is developing mechanisms to prevent mining in the territories of the nature reserve fund. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

In early 2024, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine put up for auction special permits for mining at the Mak deposit in Rivne region and Starovyzhivske deposit in Volyn. This caused a public outcry. After all, the lands on which the mining was planned have environmental and cultural value - the statement said.

The Ministry of Environment explained what this means.

First of all, it is the lack of research on the lot before putting it up for auction. As a result, the objects of the nature reserve fund or other valuable objects are at risk. And the winning investor cannot realize the special permit for which he has actually already paid money to the state. Accordingly, this negatively affects the formation of the state's image - the Ministry of Environment explained.

Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, held a meeting with Roman Opimakh, Head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources, representatives of the Committee on Subsoil Use at the European Business Association, the Geological Investment Group, and the Association of Gas Producers of Ukraine. They discussed ways to resolve this issue.

It is important that the state fully investigates the issue of any restrictions on the right to extract subsoil before placing a lot at auction, and only then makes a decision to hold an auction. Then the state will be sure that there are no potential risks to valuable protected areas, so the balance of natural ecosystems will not be disturbed, and the investor will be sure that he will be able to exercise his right - Strelets noted.

According to him, this is how relations between the state and business in the field of subsoil use should work. This is what the Service is, instead of the outdated post-Soviet model.