TikTok resumes operations in Indonesia after handing over data to government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

TikTok provided the Indonesian government with data on traffic and monetization, which led to the lifting of the temporary suspension of its license. Indonesia is TikTok's second-largest market with approximately 150 million users.

TikTok resumes operations in Indonesia after handing over data to government

Data on TikTok traffic and monetization activities have been handed over to the government of a Southeast Asian island nation, which is TikTok's second-largest market after the US. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tribuntoraja.

Details

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Technologies of the Republic of Indonesia (Komdigi) has officially lifted the temporary suspension of the Electronic System Operator Registration Certificate (TDPSE) of TikTok Pte. Ltd.

- the publication reported.

It should be explained that the suspension of TikTok's license in Indonesia occurred "due to the platform's initial refusal to comply with a data request, citing internal policy."

Indonesia is a significant market for TikTok, with approximately 150 million users. Therefore, it is not surprising that in the context of recent protests in the country, the issue of video sharing and live broadcasts on the popular network was an obviously complex element, to which the government reacted harshly.

But today, the conflict has been smoothed over. It is officially stated that "TikTok provided the requested data on the escalation of traffic and TikTok Live monetization activities for the period from August 25 to August 30, 2025, in an official letter dated October 3, 2025."

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
TikTok
Indonesia
United States