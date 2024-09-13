ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
TIFF cancels screening of propaganda film “Russians at War”

TIFF cancels screening of propaganda film “Russians at War”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112527 views

The Toronto International Film Festival has suspended the screening of the film Russians at War due to security threats. TIFF called the decision “unprecedented” but hopes to show the film later when it is safe to do so.

The Toronto International Film Festival TIFF cancels the screening of the propaganda film Russians at War, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv said, UNN reports .

Details

“TIFF is canceling the screening of the propaganda film Russia at War. It's a pity that the festival didn't have the courage to directly admit its deep mistake in its argumentation,” she wrote on Facebook.

Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko commented on the decision of the film festival to stop screening Anastasia Trofimova's film Russians at War as “the only right one.

“This project has already caused significant damage to the festival's reputation and gave Russia a chance to further undermine democracy. We will continue to fight Russian propaganda in every corner of the world using all peaceful and legal means,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

A TIFF statement posted on the film festival's website on Thursday announces the “immediate suspension of screenings” due to “serious threats to the festival's operations” and calls the move “unprecedented” for TIFF.

“TIFF has been forced to immediately suspend the screening of Russians at War on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as we have become aware of serious threats to the festival and public safety. We stand firmly by our statement yesterday, but this decision was made to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff and volunteers. This is an unprecedented step for TIFF,” the statement said.

Also, in its statement, TIFF calls Anastasia Trofimova's propaganda film Russians at War a “Canadian documentary” and hopes to show it “when it is safe to do so.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision. When selecting films, we are guided by TIFF's mission, our values and programming principles. We believe that this film has earned a place in the festival's program, and we are ready to show it when it is safe to do so,” the statement concludes.

Canadian film festival refuses to cancel screening of Russian propaganda film12.09.24, 06:43 • 107999 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

