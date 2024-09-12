ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Canadian film festival refuses to cancel screening of Russian propaganda film

Canadian film festival refuses to cancel screening of Russian propaganda film

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108000 views

The Toronto International Film Festival says it will screen the Canadian film Russians at War despite concerns. TIFF emphasizes that the film was created without the participation of the Russian Federation and protects freedom of artistic expression.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) said it respects the concerns expressed about the Canadian documentary “Russians at War” but confirms that it will premiere this week as planned. This is stated in a statement by the organizers of the film festival, UNN reports

Details

The film is an official co-production of Canada and France, funded by several Canadian federal and provincial agencies. TIFF emphasizes that the film was created without the involvement of Russian government agencies and should not be seen as Russian propaganda. Despite the concerns, the festival, like the Venice Film Festival and other international events, believes that this Canadian documentary deserves a place in the program.

TIFF's statement emphasizes support for the right of artists and cultural workers to freely express political opinions and oppose censorship. The organizers note that their role as curators and presenters of film includes protecting artistic expression and creating a safe space for discussion and criticism of art.

TIFF also expressed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are suffering from Russia's illegal invasion. The festival is guided by the democratic values of freedom of conscience, thought, expression and peaceful assembly as protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Ukraine calls for cancellation of Russian propaganda film at Toronto Film Festival06.09.24, 21:24 • 53736 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsCulture

