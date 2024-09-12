Canadian film festival refuses to cancel screening of Russian propaganda film

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) said it respects the concerns expressed about the Canadian documentary “Russians at War” but confirms that it will premiere this week as planned. This is stated in a statement by the organizers of the film festival, UNN reports .

Details

The film is an official co-production of Canada and France, funded by several Canadian federal and provincial agencies. TIFF emphasizes that the film was created without the involvement of Russian government agencies and should not be seen as Russian propaganda. Despite the concerns, the festival, like the Venice Film Festival and other international events, believes that this Canadian documentary deserves a place in the program.

TIFF's statement emphasizes support for the right of artists and cultural workers to freely express political opinions and oppose censorship. The organizers note that their role as curators and presenters of film includes protecting artistic expression and creating a safe space for discussion and criticism of art.

TIFF also expressed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are suffering from Russia's illegal invasion. The festival is guided by the democratic values of freedom of conscience, thought, expression and peaceful assembly as protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Ukraine calls for cancellation of Russian propaganda film at Toronto Film Festival