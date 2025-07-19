Three volunteers in Kherson region blown up by Russian mine
Kyiv • UNN
Three volunteers in Veletenske, Kherson region, sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions after their car hit a Russian mine. The injured, aged 30, 32, and 57, are in mild condition and are receiving outpatient treatment.
In the Kherson region, three volunteers were blown up by a Russian mine, the Kherson OVA reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Yesterday evening in Veletenske, three volunteers were blown up by a Russian mine
Details
According to the OVA, the car they were in ran over an explosive device.
"Men, 30, 32, and 57 years old, sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions. The condition of the victims is mild; doctors prescribed outpatient treatment for them," the report says.
