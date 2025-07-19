Three volunteers in Kherson region blown up by Russian mine

In the Kherson region, three volunteers were blown up by a Russian mine, the Kherson OVA reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Yesterday evening in Veletenske, three volunteers were blown up by a Russian mine - reported the OVA.

Details

According to the OVA, the car they were in ran over an explosive device.

"Men, 30, 32, and 57 years old, sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions. The condition of the victims is mild; doctors prescribed outpatient treatment for them," the report says.

