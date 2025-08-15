$41.450.06
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 76146 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 122281 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 72659 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 121354 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 52469 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 79385 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104744 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60529 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 233835 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Gas prices in Europe fell to this year's lows amid Trump-Putin meeting - BloombergAugust 15, 09:30 AM • 14462 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 111576 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 28039 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 79756 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 21899 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 122346 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 111997 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 121407 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 146893 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 233856 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Pete Hegseth
Ukraine
Alaska
United States
Europe
Pokrovsk
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 95831 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 178609 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 125779 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 141287 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 188646 views
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Pistol

Three teenagers rescued from occupation - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Three teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The occupiers threatened the children and their families due to their pro-Ukrainian stance, forced them to study under Russian programs, and forbade the Ukrainian language.

Three teenagers rescued from occupation - OP

Three teenagers who had lived in fear and danger for over three years were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. For over three years, they had lived in fear and danger. The occupiers openly threatened the children and their families for their pro-Ukrainian stance, forced them to study under Russian programs, forbade the Ukrainian language and symbols, and summoned them for interrogations.

- Yermak reported.

He said that some of them had barely left their homes for years to avoid persecution, while others tried to leave on their own but faced obstacles at the borders.

Recall

Another group of Ukrainian children was rescued from the temporarily occupied territories, including a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs during a drone attack, as well as a girl and two brothers whose guardians were threatened with having their children taken away for refusing Russian documents.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine