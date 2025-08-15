Three teenagers rescued from occupation - OP

Three teenagers who had lived in fear and danger for over three years were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. For over three years, they had lived in fear and danger. The occupiers openly threatened the children and their families for their pro-Ukrainian stance, forced them to study under Russian programs, forbade the Ukrainian language and symbols, and summoned them for interrogations. - Yermak reported.

He said that some of them had barely left their homes for years to avoid persecution, while others tried to leave on their own but faced obstacles at the borders.

Recall

Another group of Ukrainian children was rescued from the temporarily occupied territories, including a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs during a drone attack, as well as a girl and two brothers whose guardians were threatened with having their children taken away for refusing Russian documents.