Three people who were reported missing have been contacted: Kiper on yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa

As a result of yesterday's Russian attack in Odesa, 10 people were killed and 18 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports

Today, three people we thought were under the rubble contacted our rescuers and said that they had left a week before yesterday on their own business and had not been there. This is certainly a positive development. - he said.

Kiper added that a day of mourning was declared in Odesa today

I express my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. - he said

Recall

The death toll from a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to 10. In the morning, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper , reported that another dead baby was pulled from the rubble.

The day before, rescuers also unblocked the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.

"A mother tried to cover her 8-month-old child with herself": SES shows how bodies are unblocked in Odesa

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. There were explosions in the city.

On March 3, Odesa and the region declared mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.