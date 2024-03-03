"A mother tried to cover her 8-month-old child with herself": SES shows how bodies are unblocked in Odesa

The State Emergency Service showed rescuers unblocking bodies from the rubble of a residential building that was shelled by Russians on the night of March 2. Photos from the site of the rubble removal are published by UNN.

Odesa... A mother tried to cover her 8-month-old child with her body. They were found in a tight embrace... The death toll has risen to 10. - said the SES.

Context

The death toll from a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to 10. In the morning, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper , reported that another dead baby was pulled from the rubble.

The day before, rescuers also unblocked the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.

Recall

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. There were explosions in the city.

On March 3, Odesa and the region declared mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.