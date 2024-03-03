$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

"A mother tried to cover her 8-month-old child with herself": SES shows how bodies are unblocked in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30184 views

Rescuers have found the bodies of a mother who tried to protect her 8-month-old child in a tight embrace after a Russian drone struck a residential building in Odesa, killing 10 people.

"A mother tried to cover her 8-month-old child with herself": SES shows how bodies are unblocked in Odesa

The State Emergency Service showed rescuers unblocking bodies from the rubble of a residential building that was shelled by Russians on the night of March 2. Photos from the site of the rubble removal are published by UNN.

Odesa... A mother tried to cover her 8-month-old child with her body. They were found in a tight embrace... The death toll has risen to 10.

- said the SES.

Context

The death toll from a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to 10. In the morning, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper , reported that another dead baby was pulled from the rubble.

The day before, rescuers also unblocked the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.

Recall

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. There were explosions in the city.

On March 3, Odesa and the region declared mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
Odesa
