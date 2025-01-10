Ombudsman: 17 more Ukrainians returned to government-controlled territory of Ukraine

Another 17 Ukrainians who were under occupation managed to return to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. Among them are the elderly and children. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

"Thanks to the efforts of state authorities, employees of our Office, volunteers and international partners, we managed to return 17 more Ukrainian citizens from the occupation," Lubinets said.

He said that they managed to return a man who had lost a limb due to shelling and had suffered ill-treatment due to deprivation of personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

Three families who had been under occupation for a long time, a couple from Crimea who left the peninsula because of their love for Ukraine and their rejection of the disorder caused by the Russian authorities, also returned.

An elderly woman and her daughter, who had made a difficult journey through the territory of the aggressor country to return home on their own, an elderly man with a disability who has visual impairments and needs medical care and special care, a 77-year-old woman who was evacuated from the active combat zone, a man who had been in the occupied territory for almost 3 years, and two women who had been waiting for a long time to return to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, also returned.

Recall

On December 30, Ukraine returned 189 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity.