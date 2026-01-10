Three people died of hypothermia in Poland

In Poland, three people died of hypothermia in one day, UNN reports with reference to the Polish government's security center.

The harsh winter, which is currently gripping Europe, is not sparing Poland either. The weather is paralyzing road conditions in many places. The government security center reported on Saturday the death of three people who died on Friday from hypothermia.

According to RMF 24, a total of 17 people have died from hypothermia since October 1, 2025. The police appealed to people who may need help to call 112.

