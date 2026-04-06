Three men were charged with assaulting a judge in Dnipro

Three men have been notified of suspicion for attacking a judge in Dnipro, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 13, around 5:00 p.m., three men in balaclavas attacked the judge near the entrance of her building. "They tried to forcibly drag her into a car and hit her head against the door. The victim sustained bodily injuries, including a concussion and blood loss," the prosecutor's office stated.

The attackers, it is noted, fled after the woman's husband came to her aid.

According to the National Police, during a special operation, police detained suspects in the attack on the judge.

"Among the suspects are two residents of Kamianske and one resident of Kropyvnytskyi. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them - detention without the right to bail - is currently being decided," the PGO reported.

As indicated, 38 searches were conducted in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Kropyvnytskyi. Telephones, computer equipment, money, license plates, cars, and weapons were seized.

"Three men have been notified of suspicion for attempted kidnapping committed by a group of persons, and causing minor bodily injuries to a judge in connection with her professional activities (Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 146, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 377 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO stated.