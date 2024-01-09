Three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Odesa region - SES

In Odesa region, three girls were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to an alleged violation of the rules for installing a generator. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Details

As noted, the victims are girls born in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

The preliminary cause of the poisoning is a violation of the rules for installing a generator (in particular, in a house). The police will establish the circumstances of the incident.

Addendum

The SES once again called for strict compliance with fire safety requirements. After all, the slightest violation of the rules can lead to a tragedy.

Recall

In the city of Chop, Zakarpattia, an entire family was poisoned, probably by carbon monoxide . A woman and a 4-year-old boy were hospitalized.