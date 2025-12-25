Threatened a taxi driver with a pistol and forced him to follow instructions: two men in Kyiv were notified of suspicion

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11583 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 13635 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 16701 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 13798 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 13300 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12167 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45737 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 63556 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31895 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51460 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 13816 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 12654 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 13066 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 11607 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 13386 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11583 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45737 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 33427 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 63556 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51460 views
Threatened a taxi driver with a pistol and forced him to follow instructions: two men in Kyiv were notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

In Kyiv, two men threatened a taxi driver with a pistol and forced him to drive them around the city for free. The attackers also threatened a police officer when the driver sought help.

Threatened a taxi driver with a pistol and forced him to follow instructions: two men in Kyiv were notified of suspicion
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In Kyiv, two men threatened a taxi driver with a pistol, forced him to drive them around the city for free, and then threatened a police officer. The perpetrators have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred late in the evening in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. The perpetrators approached the taxi driver, got into his car, and, threatening him with a pistol, forced him to drive off.

For a long time, the driver was forced to follow the instructions of the attackers, who used the car for their own purposes.

Around midnight, while in the Nyvky area, the driver noticed a police patrol and asked law enforcement officers for help. During the conversation with the police, one of the suspects threatened to use a weapon, pointing a pistol at the inspector.

 - the post says.

Recall

A 31-year-old man grew and sold psilocybin mushrooms, disguising them in chocolate bars. The value of the seized substances exceeds one million hryvnias.

Alla Kiosak

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv