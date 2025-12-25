Threatened a taxi driver with a pistol and forced him to follow instructions: two men in Kyiv were notified of suspicion

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In Kyiv, two men threatened a taxi driver with a pistol, forced him to drive them around the city for free, and then threatened a police officer. The perpetrators have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred late in the evening in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. The perpetrators approached the taxi driver, got into his car, and, threatening him with a pistol, forced him to drive off.

For a long time, the driver was forced to follow the instructions of the attackers, who used the car for their own purposes.

Around midnight, while in the Nyvky area, the driver noticed a police patrol and asked law enforcement officers for help. During the conversation with the police, one of the suspects threatened to use a weapon, pointing a pistol at the inspector. - the post says.

