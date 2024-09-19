This winter: Netflix has announced the release date of the anime “The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep”

Netflix has announced that the anime The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep will be released on February 11, 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the trailer of the movie on the YouTube channel Netflix.

New exclusive clip from The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. The movie is coming to Netflix on February 11, 2025 - is specified in the tape description.

The main character, Geralt from Rivia, will be voiced by Doug Cockle, who also presented the first fragment of the film to the audience.

The cast also includes Joey Baty as the bard Lyubistok and Anja Chalotra, who will voice the wizard Ennefer. Christina Wren will lend her voice to Essie Daven.

"The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep" is based on the short story by Andrzej Sapkowski ‘A Little Sacrifice’. This story was not filmed in the first season of The Witcher. The new project will be the second animated film in the universe after The Witcher: The Wolf's Nightmare, which told the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt's mentor.

The screenplay was written by Mike Ostrowski and Ray Benjamin. The producer is Lauren Schmidt-Gissrich. Studio Mir is responsible for the animation. The director is Kang Hee Chul. Andrzej Sapkowski is involved in the project as a creative consultant.

