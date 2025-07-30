$41.790.01
This will definitely strengthen both countries: Zelenskyy approved the basic principles of agreements between Ukraine and the USA regarding weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the basic principles of agreements with the USA regarding weapons, which will strengthen both countries. He emphasized that sanctions and pressure on Russia are important to force it to peace.

This will definitely strengthen both countries: Zelenskyy approved the basic principles of agreements between Ukraine and the USA regarding weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the main principles of agreements between Ukraine and the United States on weapons, which, according to the President, will strengthen both countries. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, I also approved the main principles of our agreements with America – Ukraine – United States – regarding weapons. These are large-scale agreements; I discussed them with President Trump, and I very, very much hope that we will be able to fulfill all of this. This will definitely strengthen both our countries, and therefore – our allies, our partners. We highly appreciate America's principled steps to pressure Russia for the sake of peace. Now is the time to act to force Russia to peace 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Moscow still wants to fight, but the issue of war lies in the potential and resources for war.

That is why sanctions are useful. That is why pressure can work. We are also currently preparing our new conversations and new meetings with partners at various levels. The goal is one – to strengthen the position of Ukraine and everyone who seeks peace 

- added Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States