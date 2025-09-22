$41.250.00
12:19 PM
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
This is treated exclusively by force: the Presidential Office reacted to Putin's new threats to the West

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Andriy Yermak reacted to the new threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the West, emphasizing that this is treated exclusively by force. Putin stated that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with words, but with military force.

This is treated exclusively by force: the Presidential Office reacted to Putin's new threats to the West

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reacted to new threats from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the West and emphasized that "this can only be treated by force," UNN reports.

Putin's propaganda of fear. Russians have come up with nothing new. Instead of peace, they seek escalation in everything. This can only be treated by force.

- Yermak stated.

Let's add

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, stated that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with words, but with military force.

He emphasized that the Kremlin's plans to build up its defense potential are being implemented "in full and on schedule," and that Russian deterrence forces are "reliable and ready for use."

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Putin also mentioned the "advantage of a political and diplomatic solution," but once again accused the West of unwillingness to respond to Russian initiatives for dialogue, particularly with the United States.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Yermak
United States