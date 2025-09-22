This is treated exclusively by force: the Presidential Office reacted to Putin's new threats to the West

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reacted to new threats from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the West and emphasized that "this can only be treated by force," UNN reports.

Putin's propaganda of fear. Russians have come up with nothing new. Instead of peace, they seek escalation in everything. This can only be treated by force. - Yermak stated.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, stated that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with words, but with military force.

He emphasized that the Kremlin's plans to build up its defense potential are being implemented "in full and on schedule," and that Russian deterrence forces are "reliable and ready for use."

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Putin also mentioned the "advantage of a political and diplomatic solution," but once again accused the West of unwillingness to respond to Russian initiatives for dialogue, particularly with the United States.