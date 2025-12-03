$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 310 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 2484 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 5886 views
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 10400 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 15678 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 19328 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22193 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28423 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35959 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29888 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 42795 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 27600 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 12818 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 20021 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 13274 views
Publications
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 5914 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 20152 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 42926 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 46607 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 55766 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Pokrovsk
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56524 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 58748 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113738 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87463 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103197 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Diia (service)
FAB-500

This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

The expert emphasized that in fact, the "Shaheds" that Russia used in 2022 and those that we see now are completely different products.

This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"

Russia has started attacking Ukraine with "Shahed"-type drones equipped with an air-to-air missile, as well as "Shaheds" with a control mode that allows the operator to guide the drone in a semi-automatic online mode at distances up to 150 km. In a comment to UNN, Anatoliy Khrapchynsky, deputy general director of a company producing electronic warfare equipment and an aviation expert, said that modernized "Shaheds" are no longer a blind "kamikaze" guided by coordinates, but a platform that can be brought to a target in real time, its route adjusted, positions bypassed, and the explosive part effectively guided directly to a mobile group at the moment of its operation.

Details 

Recently, military specialist in electronic warfare systems and communications Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov reported that an R-60 air-to-air missile was found in a Russian "Shahed" for the first time.

Later, he reported that a "Shahed" with online control attacked a mobile fire group's vehicle in Chernihiv Oblast. Fortunately, everyone survived.

In a comment to UNN, Anatoliy Khrapchynsky said that "the appearance of the R-60 air-to-air missile on 'Shaheds' and the video of the attack on the mobile fire group in Chernihiv region is a clear logic."

The enemy is looking for a single strategy to cover their attack UAVs, or protect them from aviation groups, so they are experimenting with the R-60, or making them guided for precise strikes against equipment and mobile fire groups. Added to this is the new "Shahed-107" - a variant capable of operating against ground targets, and against radar or electronic warfare systems. That is, we see a single evolutionary line of the enemy, increasing the drone's survivability, its ability to defend itself, to strike more accurately and break our air defense and electronic warfare. And that is why we need to scale up our own countermeasures as quickly as possible - from networked electronic warfare and interceptors to sensor fields and short-range mobile systems, before this Russian concept becomes a full-fledged combat standard 

- said Khrapchynsky. 

He notes that the Russians managed to attack the mobile fire group due to the fact that they have been using modernized "Shaheds" for some time with a control mode that allows the operator to guide the drone in a semi-automatic online mode at distances up to 150 km. 

That is, it is no longer a blind "kamikaze" by coordinates, but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time, its route adjusted, positions bypassed, and the explosive part effectively guided directly to a mobile group at the moment of its operation. This shows that the enemy is moving from mass ballistic "launches" to guided hunting, and it is precisely for such a scenario that we critically need to update the tactics of mobile fire groups and their protection 

- says Khrapchynsky. 

Russia attacks Ukraine with "Shahed-107" drones: HUR announced characteristics and showed what the UAV looks like25.11.25, 12:22 • 3329 views

The expert emphasized that in reality, the "Shaheds" that Russia used in 2022 and those we see now are completely different products.

Currently, the drone has gained the ability to operate in any weather, uses various warheads and submunitions, has communication channels that allow building a distributed control system, changes or adjustments to the flight mission to the western regions. We add optical-electronic cameras for observation and self-defense and get not just an attack UAV, but a platform that is constantly becoming more complex and adapting to our countermeasures. Forming a new modern weapon  

- says the expert. 

According to him, these updates significantly complicate interception, but it is important to understand that most of the enemy's actions remain predictable, which means they can be analyzed. 

Therefore, our task is to include strategic vision, carefully monitor even the smallest changes in the design and tactics of "Shahed" and proactively form a wider range of countermeasures 

- adds the aviation expert. 

He also emphasized that the appearance of "Shaheds" with an air-to-air missile adds another level of risk. 

Here we already need to talk about early warning systems, MAWS and thermal traps, without which it is dangerous for an aircraft to operate in a potential interception zone. That is why it becomes obvious why the use of small civilian aircraft as a countermeasure is the wrong decision: such aircraft have neither threat sensors, nor thermal traps, nor a protection complex, and therefore become an easy target even for crude Russian experiments 

- noted Khrapchynsky. 

Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this08.10.25, 14:52 • 52514 views

At the same time, in his Telegram channel, the expert emphasizes that the wreckage of the "Shahed" still shows the APU-60 pylon (aviation launch device - ed.). According to him, the problem is that the APU-60 works only in one mode: the missile must freely slide down, move away by several tens of centimeters, and only after that does the engine turn on. If the launch device is installed above the drone's body, as in this case, no launch will occur at all.

The missile cannot fall down because the "Shahed" body is under it, it cannot "slide forward" because the APU-60 does not have a catapult mechanism. In such a configuration, the R-60 is simply blocked and will never leave the pylon. But the main thing is not even that. The AKU-60, which had a catapult launch and theoretically could have provided a safe ejection of the R-60 from the carrier, but it (AKU-60) never went into production and was almost never used. Additionally, the "Shahed" is generally a light composite glider: even if they forced the R-60 to turn on the engine, the jet of the solid-propellant rocket engine would simply burn out the drone's body, destroying the carrier and the missile itself at the same moment 

- writes the expert. 

Additionally, he notes that the stated range of the R-60 is not 10 km:

  • 3–4 km - for a reactive maneuvering target in the rear hemisphere;
    • up to 5 km - for a non-maneuvering or slow target (propeller aircraft);
      • 1–2 km - in the frontal hemisphere (the homing head almost does not "see" the thermal spot). 

        Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters28.11.25, 03:30 • 20589 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        War in UkraineTechnologies
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Chernihiv Oblast
        Ukraine