They were illegally detained: A woman and her sister returned from the temporarily occupied territories
Kyiv • UNN
The Ombudsperson's Office organized evacuation of two women from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. One of them was illegally detained by the Russian Federation for a long time and needs constant support.
Two women were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, one of them was illegally detained by Russians, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday, UNN reports .
The Ombudsperson's Office continues to work actively on the return of citizens from the TOT of Ukraine. Recently, we managed to successfully organize the evacuation of two women, one of whom had been illegally detained by the Russian Federation for a long time. After that, she underwent treatment and recovery. All these years, her family has been tirelessly looking for opportunities to return the woman
Lubinets pointed out that the Ukrainian woman's health deteriorated after her illegal imprisonment. She needs constant support. That is why her sister evacuated with her, providing the necessary psychological and physical assistance.
