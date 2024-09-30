After a year in occupation: three Ukrainian children and their mother returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

Three children and their mother were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. This was announced by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

"For more than a year, the family lived under occupation, where the children were forced to study in a Russian school. The mother received constant threats from the occupation authorities, in particular, she was threatened to send the children to a boarding school. This forced the family to decide to leave the temporarily occupied Donetsk region for the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine," the statement said.

Another 10 Ukrainian children returned home - OP

Yermak thanked the team of the President's Office and the Ombudsman's Office for their coordinated work, as well as the partners for their assistance.

"The President's task will be fulfilled - every child will return home!" he summarized.