The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 26411 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 100449 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 156628 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 161153 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 171069 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 187936 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 230058 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113311 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106514 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104630 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

They joked and then cried: Zelenskyy took a photo with Ukrainian women who work as cleaners in the Czech Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

During his visit to the Czech Republic, Volodymyr Zelenskyy unexpectedly met with Ukrainian women working as cleaners in the parliament. The women were very happy to meet him and were touched after the conversation.

They joked and then cried: Zelenskyy took a photo with Ukrainian women who work as cleaners in the Czech Parliament

During his visit to the Czech Republic, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Ukrainian women working as cleaners in the Czech Parliament. A photo of the meeting was shared by photographer Daniel Moravec, reports UNN.

Details

The women were happy about the unexpected meeting with the President of Ukraine, joked with him, and after the conversation were touched and gave vent to their emotions.

Great touchdown. I had the honor of photographing our Ukrainian cleaners with the President. They cried later

- the photographer wrote.

The photo shows three women in work clothes, with badges around their necks. They are holding Zelenskyy's hands and smiling.

Recall

On May 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament, Miloš Vystrčil to discuss issues of European integration, a ceasefire in Ukraine, and means of additional pressure on Russia.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyPolitics
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
