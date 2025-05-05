They joked and then cried: Zelenskyy took a photo with Ukrainian women who work as cleaners in the Czech Parliament

During his visit to the Czech Republic, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Ukrainian women working as cleaners in the Czech Parliament. A photo of the meeting was shared by photographer Daniel Moravec, reports UNN.

Details

The women were happy about the unexpected meeting with the President of Ukraine, joked with him, and after the conversation were touched and gave vent to their emotions.

Great touchdown. I had the honor of photographing our Ukrainian cleaners with the President. They cried later - the photographer wrote.

The photo shows three women in work clothes, with badges around their necks. They are holding Zelenskyy's hands and smiling.

Recall

On May 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament, Miloš Vystrčil to discuss issues of European integration, a ceasefire in Ukraine, and means of additional pressure on Russia.