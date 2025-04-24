They distributed psychotropic drugs in slimming pills: a criminal organization has been exposed

A criminal organization has been exposed thanks to the cooperation of law enforcement officers from Ukraine and Moldova. It distributed psychotropic drugs in slimming pills. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural supervision of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, nine people have been notified of suspicion of creating, managing a criminal organization and participating in it, as well as illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of a psychotropic substance (Parts 1, 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

In addition, the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova has notified two more citizens of the country who were members of the group of suspicion.

Illegal activities were exposed thanks to the coordinated cooperation of law enforcement officers from Ukraine and Moldova.

According to the investigation, in April 2024, a resident of Khmelnytskyi created and headed a criminal organization that was engaged in the sale of the psychotropic substance sibutramine in slimming pills. To do this, the woman involved two acquaintances from Moldova, who bought "goods" there and delivered them to the Ukrainian border.

Other participants - residents of Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Rivne, Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia - ensured the transfer of prohibited substances to the territory of Ukraine and their sale among the population.

Law enforcement officers have recorded 13 facts of grave and especially grave criminal offenses committed by members of a criminal organization.

During searches in the Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Vinnytsia regions and Kyiv, they seized more than 150,000 slimming pills containing sibutramine, cars, telephones, laptops and records - added law enforcement officers.

The organizer and three of her accomplices were given non-alternative preventive measures in the form of detention, the rest of the participants are under house arrest.

