They distributed psychotropic drugs in slimming pills: a criminal organization has been exposed

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 31128 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86533 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121327 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 165052 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91656 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148984 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57692 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41692 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33902 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36231 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Погода
+26°
2.7m/s
19%
746 mm
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 21369 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 86662 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 39384 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 36268 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 35156 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Milorad Dodik

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

China

Poland

UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 15874 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 36089 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 41630 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 48707 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 59519 views
Financial Times

F-16 Fighting Falcon

9K720 Iskander

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

They distributed psychotropic drugs in slimming pills: a criminal organization has been exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

Law enforcement officers of Ukraine and Moldova exposed a criminal organization that distributed psychotropic substances in slimming pills. More than 150,000 tablets were seized.

They distributed psychotropic drugs in slimming pills: a criminal organization has been exposed

A criminal organization has been exposed thanks to the cooperation of law enforcement officers from Ukraine and Moldova. It distributed psychotropic drugs in slimming pills. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural supervision of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, nine people have been notified of suspicion of creating, managing a criminal organization and participating in it, as well as illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of a psychotropic substance (Parts 1, 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

In addition, the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova has notified two more citizens of the country who were members of the group of suspicion.

Illegal activities were exposed thanks to the coordinated cooperation of law enforcement officers from Ukraine and Moldova.

According to the investigation, in April 2024, a resident of Khmelnytskyi created and headed a criminal organization that was engaged in the sale of the psychotropic substance sibutramine in slimming pills. To do this, the woman involved two acquaintances from Moldova, who bought "goods" there and delivered them to the Ukrainian border.

Other participants - residents of Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Rivne, Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia - ensured the transfer of prohibited substances to the territory of Ukraine and their sale among the population.

Law enforcement officers have recorded 13 facts of grave and especially grave criminal offenses committed by members of a criminal organization.

During searches in the Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Vinnytsia regions and Kyiv, they seized more than 150,000 slimming pills containing sibutramine, cars, telephones, laptops and records

- added law enforcement officers.

The organizer and three of her accomplices were given non-alternative preventive measures in the form of detention, the rest of the participants are under house arrest.

In Kyiv, a fraudster swindled a pensioner out of UAH 320,000, claiming that he had to check if her money was Russian. 23.04.25, 15:09 • 10142 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
